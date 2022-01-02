The spokesperson for the opposition Partido Popular in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, is demanding that the Pedro Sánchez government sends her the scientific report, on which the decreeing of compulsory wearing of masks outdoors is based. She says that "if there is no scientific justification, there will be no support from the PP".

Gamarra states that it is a government "obligation" to send information that parliament requests, "especially when it comes to royal decrees that have to be validated by the chamber". Given parliamentary scheduling for January, the debate for the mask-wearing decree may not be until early February.

She says that they are used to the government not sending them the information they demand, adding that she doesn't hold out much hope of it doing so. Gamarra claims that experience of the management of the pandemic shows that there has been an "absence of committees of experts".