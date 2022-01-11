FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Johnson

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021.

11-01-2022DYLAN MARTINEZ

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going nowhere, minister Michael Ellis told parliament on Tuesday when questioned about reports of a "bring your own booze" party in the garden of Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker if Johnson would resign if it is found he broke the law, Ellis responded that was a hypothetical position.

"The prime minister is going nowhere," he said. "The prime minister retains the confidence of the people of this country."

