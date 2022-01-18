Tennis star Novak Djokovic should set an example and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said this afternoon, when asked if he should be allowed to compete in Spain where vaccination is not mandatory.
The world number one was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after entering the country unvaccinated on a medical exemption.
"What Mr. Djokovic has to do is get vaccinated, that would be the most sensible thing to do," Rodriguez told a news conference.
"Leading by example is important and this is indeed what our country's great sportsmen and women do. For example, Mr. (Rafael) Nadal," she added, referring to one of Djokovic's great rivals with whom he is tied on 20 major titles.
Even though vaccination is not mandatory in Spain, the vaccination rate is one of the highest in Europe.
Djokovic travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella. He spent a few days there in late December and early January and video footage showed him training there.
Spanish rules currently require people to present either a vaccine certificate, a negative PCR test or a certificate of having recovered from COVID-19 to enter the country, so Djokovic should be able to compete in the Mutua Madrid Open between April 26 and May 8. He tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
Madrid has no specific coronavirus-related rules for taking part in sporting events.
France has said he would be barred from playing the French Open in May as things stand because of a new vaccine pass law.
Varant / Hace about 2 hours
Juan, as hard is this may be for you to digest I comprehend quite a bit. A reduction in the common flu due to the draconian undemocratic and might I say dictatorial measures that were imposed on us may be debatable but a total eradication and non-existence over the past 2 years while the famous COVID virus somehow found a way to progress is just a fairy tale. And ahoy and behold now all of a sudden the powers at be are starting to talk about the flu again! Surprise surprise given the current situation. An absolute muppet show and a total disgrace to humanity and democratic freedoms so many of our ancestors died for.
Max / Hace about 2 hours
As far as I know, the topsporters care about their health and the best medical specialists serve them. And he is still not va...?? This news brings me to some conclusions.
Juan / Hace about 2 hours
So varant, you are of the group who can't comprehend how measures taken in the middle of a Worldwide pandemic, also reduce the effects of the Common flu?
That explains a lot.
Varant / Hace about 4 hours
Somebody definitely needs help but we knew that already.
@Rich, don’t forget that the flu also apparently took a long vacation over the past almost 2 years so of course it will be back with a vengeance!!! It is well rested and ready to rock and roll…
Fred / Hace about 4 hours
Rich you are truly deluded and need help.
Rich / Hace about 4 hours
So, if he is one of the unlucky ones and the jab ends his career, does anyone pay him compensation? The countries that are enforcing the vax mandate if any of their citizens are harmed, does the government pay them compensation or they, like Pfizer et al immune from responsibility? Remember people saying "well if covid affected a member of your family you'd think differently". But I guess it's different when it comes to vaccine side effects. Any way WHO are predicting a calamitous flu season (it's going to come back with a vengeance this year, I guess because it's more lethal than omicron).