Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Sunday that the obligatory wearing of face masks indoors will end "very soon".

Acknowledging that this will be the decision of the health minister, Carolina Darias, Sánchez indicated that dropping this requirement would be because of the "formidable response" to the pandemic. An "extraordinarily high" number of people have been vaccinated, and Spain has the "lowest" cumulative incidence in the European Union.

The prime minister's remarks came ahead of a meeting to be held in Zaragoza on Thursday. Spanish and regional government ministers will consider face masks at what will be the first meeting to discuss the new public health surveillance system.