Work on extending the Palma Metro to Son Espases Hospital and the ParcBit technology park will start next year.

In presenting the budget for the land, energy and transport ministry, Marc Pons was unable to give parliament an exact date when the work will start. But the spending is to be covered by an increased budget for the SFM rail operator.

The Majorca Transport Consortium will have a budget of 53 million euros to cover costs related to the introduction of new bus service concessions. Pons told parliament that "more and better buses require a major investment, but there will be greater revenue because of an increase in the number of passengers".

The new concessions had been due to come into effect from 1 January. It may be that they don't start until late in 2019.

For housing there will be 62% more next year, a total budget of 59.6 million euros. Of this, 27.3 million is earmarked for the construction of 511 new social housing properties.