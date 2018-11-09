Shares:

A month after the devastating floods in the Llevant region of Majorca, work is under way in restoring torrents that were affected.

Emergency work has been contracted out by the environment ministry at a cost of 25.5 million euros. It consists of cleaning the torrents, repairing drainage systems, rebuilding walls and other structures, and removing sources of potential contamination.

The water resources directorate at the ministry has spoken with the municipalities affected - Arta, Capdepera, Manacor, Sant Llorenç and Son Servera - as there will need to be some authorisation from property owners for the contractors to have access.

The most damaged torrent was Ses Planes. Two teams are presently engaged in rehabilitation work in Sant Llorenç village and S'Illot. Work has also started in Cala Mesquida and more personnel will be taken on from next week for work in Capdepera and Son Servera.