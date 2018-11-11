Shares:

Monday, 12 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. 10.30-19.30: (Rescheduled) Science and Technology Fair. Plaça Mallorca.



Tuesday, 13 November

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Gospel Soul Celebration. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 14 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. From 12.00: Livestock, Plaça Bestiar. Machinery from the nineteenth century, Plaça Font Vella. 13.00: Competition for Majorca black pigs, Plaça Bestiar. 16.00-22.00: Maritime show - shipwrights, fishing, marine environment, boats for sale, water sports and more, Avda. Alcudia. 20.00: Concert of Havaneres songs, Plaça Mallorca. 17.00-22.00: Footwear show with leading manufacturers, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Ensaimada show, Plaça Llibertat. Traditional farming market, Plaça Bestiar and various streets. Farming machinery, Gran Via de Colom. 17.00-22.00: Businesses show, Avda. Alcudia. 17.30: Official opening with pipers and folk dancers, Plaça Bestiar, and then procession to Plaça Espanya. 18.00-21.00: Xaranga band in different areas of the fair.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Folk You Festival - Lisa Knapp and Gerry Diver plus Oliva Trencada. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Quirós Piano Duo - Debussy, Schubert and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.



Thursday, 15 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. 09.30-17.30: Livestock, Plaça Bestiar. Machinery from the nineteenth century, Plaça Font Vella. 10.00-14.00: Xaranga band in different areas of the fair. 10.00-19.00: Furniture and antiques, C. Fira. 10.00-20.00: Footwear show with leading manufacturers, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. Maritime show - shipwrights, fishing, marine environment, boats for sale, water sports and more, Avda. Alcudia. Traditional farming market, Plaça Bestiar and various streets. Ensaimada show, Plaça Quartera. Retailers and traders, Plaça Mallorca. Farming machinery, Gran Via de Colom. Businesses show, Avda. Reis Catòlics. Vehicles, trucks and machinery, Industrial estate. From 12.30: Charity lunch - fresh fish, at the market, three euros per ration and glass of wine. 12.30: Pipers and folk dance, Plaça Espanya and streets. 13.00: Prizes for the Majorca black pigs competition, Plaça Bestiar.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Ray Chen (violin). Holst "The Planets", Mendelssohn and Brahms. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Friday, 16 November

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Ray Chen (violin). Holst "The Planets", Mendelssohn and Brahms. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Domenico Codispoti (piano). Chopin, Rachmaninoff. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Porreres. 21.00: Gossos - Catalan rock. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 15 euros.

Son Servera. 20.30: Son Servera Band of Music, Choir and School of Music. Benefit concert for the 9 October floods. Teatre La Unió, Avda. Tren.



Saturday, 17 November

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. 16.00: Opening with dignitaries and pipers at Comellar de Son Albertí. 17.30: Glosadors, Plaça Major. 19.30: Folk dance with Els Revetlers, Plaça Major.

Puerto Pollensa, ESRA Christmas Bazaar. 10.00-14.00: Christmas gifts, tombola, raffle, art and craft, home cooking and more. Charity raising for Abaimar (children with rare diseases) and Afama (Alzheimer's). Vecino Rooms, C. Mestral 15.

Sa Pobla, Fira de Lutiers / Trobaba de Xeremiers. 21.00: Xeremier pipers in concert at the church.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Ballugall - folk. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros.

Lloseta. 21.30: The New Raemon, The Wheels, Rebellion DJ Set. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros.

Manacor. 20.30: Montenegro (local band). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Seven euros.

Palma. 20.00: Niño de Elche - flamenco. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 19.00: Roig!. Roger Pistola, Jorra i Gomorra. Espai 36, C. Major 36. 12-20 euros.



Sunday, 18 November

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. From 10.00 in the Plaça Major. 10.30: Hunting dogs show. 16.00: Slingshot at the municipal car park. 18.30: Closing of the fair with performance by pipers.

Llubi, Honey Fair. From 09.00: The fair with honey products, beekeeping activities in Plaça Carretera. Animals show, antique agricultural equipment, birds of prey in C. Desaigua. 16.30: Swing music and dance with Monkey Doo, Plaça Carretera, followed by hot chocolate, potato croquettes and giant ensaimada.

Sa Pobla, Fira de Lutiers / Trobaba de Xeremiers. From 09.00: Fair devoted to various instruments. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Solnegre - voices, guitar and theorbo. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Cala Ratjada. 18.00: Capdepera Band of Music plus three choirs. Concert for Saint Cecilia. Cap Vermell Cultural Centre, C. Agulla 50. Free.

Calvia. 19.30: Calvia Band of Music. Concert for Saint Cecilia. Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.

Palma. 19.00: El Kanka (Juan Gómez Canca) - singer-songwriter. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-27.50 euros.

Porreres. 19.00: Orquesta Lauseta with guitarist Joana Rosselló. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros.