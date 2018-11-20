Shares:

Palma's Christmas lights go on tomorrow and signal the start of a festive season during which the town hall has organised some 120 activities.

Prior to the switch-on tomorrow evening there will be various shows from half five. Giant insects will appear in the Plaça Espanya; batucada drummers will parade from Plaça Espanya to Plaça Cort; there will be jugglers in the Plaça Marqués del Palmer; acrobats in Plaça Mercat; music on Avda. Jaume III; a laser show in Plaça Reina; and video mapping on the town hall building and the Casal Solleric.

Mayor Antoni Noguera says "we are making Christmas just a little bit more special". "This year, the switching-on of the lights will be spectacular."

Events will run until 5 January and the Three Kings parade. There will be music, workshops, sport, dance, magic and more in various parts of the city. The Christmas market opens today and will have 247 stalls, seventy of them in Plaça Major, 68 on La Rambla and the others on the Via Roma and in Plaça Espanya and Plaça Porta Pintada.