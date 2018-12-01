Shares:

The National Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man on the suspicion of running an organised gang sexually exploiting young women mainly from Latin America. According to the National Police, the women were forced to spend a minimum of 21 days “locked up” in the apartment near the calle Aragon and were only allowed out a maximum of three hours per day. If they were late, they were financially penalised.



What is more, all of the women, forced to work as prostitutes, were kept in one single room and made to sleep on bunk beds with no privacy.



The women were also made to accept as little as 24 euros to have a sexual relation, with most of that money being handed over to the two suspects. During the operation carried out on Wednesday, the club and the home where the two lived were searched and various identification documents were found plus paperwork which stated that the club was turning over some 80,000 euros per month.