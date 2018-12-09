Christmas concert with the children's and adult choirs at Palma's Teatre Principal on Saturday. 08-12-2018 Teatre Principal

Shares:

Monday, 10 December

CHRISTMAS

Arenal, Christmas Market. 17.00-22.00: Bierkönig, C. Pare Bartomeu Salvà. Same times Monday to Friday; 12.00-22.00 Saturday and Sunday. (Ends 16 December.)

Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma. (Every day until 6 January.)

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt. 17.00-22.00: El Molino Showground, Son Bugadelles. Same times Monday to Friday; 10.00-22.00 Saturday and Sunday. (Ends 16 December.)



Tuesday, 11 December

CHRISTMAS

Campos. 20.00: Christmas concert - Campos School of Music. Ca Ses Monges, C. Sa Síquia.



Wednesday, 12 December

CHRISTMAS

Manacor. 19.30: Christmas concert with Manacor choirs. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril.

Palma. 18.30: Palma School of Music - Christmas micro-concerts. Parc de la Mar to Plaça Joan Carles I.

Porreres. 20.00: Christmas concert - Porreres School of Music. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. (Also Thursday, same time.)



Thursday, 13 December

CHRISTMAS

Paguera. 18.00: Christmas concert - Calvia School of Music. Casal de Peguera (Auditorium), C. Pins 17.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From eight euros. (Friday, 19.00; Saturday, 17.00 / 19.30; Sunday, 12.00 / 18.00. Runs until 6 January.) www.circoalegria.es

Palma. 19.30: Santa Lucia - Swedish festivities, concert by children's choir from the Swedish school. At the Cathedral.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra Christmas concert with children's/youth choirs. Carols and other works, including "The Sound of Music". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 15-18 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.30: Musicantes de Mallorca Cor de Cambra - musicians and singers with versions of the Sibil-la (Song of the Sybil). Fundació March Library auditorium. C. Conquistador 13. Ten euros charitable donation.



Friday, 14 December

CHRISTMAS

Arta. 17.00: Christmas market. Plaça Rafel Ginard. 19.30: Christmas songs - Arta School of Music. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat.

Cala Millor. 19.00: Christmas concert - Sant Llorenç School of Music and Dance. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Campos. 20.00: Christmas concert - Sant Julià Choir and children's choir. Plaça Major.

Can Picafort. 11.00: Opening of the Christmas market. Plaça Major (between the Via Suissa and C. Hernán Cortés). 16.00: Procession by the Can Picafort Band of Cornets and Drummers. 18.00: Karate exhibition. 19.00: Bingo.

Manacor. 10.00-20.00: Christmas market in the centre of Manacor. (Also Saturday, same times.)

Marratxi. 20.00: Cap Pela - a cappella Christmas concert. Sant Llàtzer Church, Plaça Església, Pla de Na Tesa.

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Christmas train from Plaça Cort. Every 25 minutes. Tickets from local shops. (Also Saturday, same times.)

Palma. 19.00: "A Christmas Carol" (in English with traditional carol singing). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 23 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Pollensa. 18.00: Christmas market. Club Pollença, Plaça Major.

S'Alqueria Blanca. 16.00: Christmas market.

Sa Pobla. 18.30: Lighting of the Christmas tree, Coral de Sa Pobla choir. At the town hall. 19.30: Christmas benefit concert - Sa Pobla School of Music and others. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Three euros.

Soller. 20.30: Christmas folk dance with Estol de Tramuntana and supper. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 22.30: Green Covers - tributes to Depeche Mode, The Cure, U2. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64.

Palma. 20.30: El Consorcio - popular Spanish vocal group (Amaya Uranga, Estíbaliz Uranga, Iñaki Uranga and Carlos Zubiaga). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 19.00: Modern ballroom dance. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros.



Saturday, 15 December

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 17.00-20.00: Viu NadALcudia - Christmas fair, processions, children's entertainment, Papa Noel. Market area. 20.00-23.00: Tapas special for Christmas plus live music. Plaça Constitució.

Andratx. 19.00: Mass, followed by Christmas concert with adult and children's choirs and the Johannes Palaschko Chamber Orchestra.

Arenal. 10.00-19.00: Christmas secondhand market, Papa Noel. C. Terral.

Arta. 11.30: Christmas music by the Arta School of Music in the streets.

Badia Gran. 15.00-21.00: Christmas market and Royal Page. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó.

Cala Ratjada. 18.30: Christmas show - Total Dance school of dance, followed by Papa Noel. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50.

Calvia. 20.00: Christmas concert - Calvia Band of Music. Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Three euros charitable donation.

Can Picafort. From 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Major (between the Via Suissa and C. Hernán Cortés). 11.00: Karate demonstration. 16.00: Children's entertainment. 18.00: Ballet. 18.30: Hip Hop dance. 19.45: Line dance.

Capdepera. From 16.00: Christmas market. Plaça Orient.

Deya. 17.30: Christmas concert by the school of music. Sant Joan Church.

Felanitx. 16.30-20.30: Christmas market - children's workshop, carols at 17.30, concert by students from the Conservatory. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Events also in Plaça Pax, Plaça Espanya.

Palma. 10.30-20.30: Rata Market - ceramics, fashion, games, decorations. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers, Son Castelló industrial estate. (Also Sunday, same times.)

Palma. 17.00: Russian Christmas party - children's music, Russian Christmas dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00: Christmas concert - Teatre Principal choirs (children's, youth, adult). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros. www.teatreprincipal.com

Palma. 19.30: University of the Balearic Islands Christmas concert ("Un Nadal Mediterrani") with other choirs. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 15-20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: "A Christmas Carol" (in English with traditional carol singing). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 23 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Coral Cauom Argentine, Latin American (guitars, harp, percussion, piano). San Nicolás Church, C. Orfila. Ten euros.

Palmanova. 10.00-21.00: Christmas market and activities. Royal Page at 19.00. Plaça Sa Font de s'Aigo (by the tourist information office).

Porreres. 18.00: Christmas market. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Dance with the Aires de Monti-sion ball de bot school. At the auditorium.

Santanyi. 17.00: Christmas market. Plaça Major and surrounding streets.

Soller. 19.00: Christmas concert with the Tercera Edat (senior citizens) Choir. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac. 20.00: Christmas concert by pupils of the Soller ESO (secondary school) and the Soller Band of Music. Sant Bartomeu Church.

MUSIC

Buger. 20.00: Tribute to jazz saxophonist Pedro Cortejosa, Fundació ACA, C. Son Biali. Free.

Inca. 17.30: Concert by O'Veus. Plaça Espanya.

Inca. 20.00: Handel's "The Messiah". Ensemble Palaschko, Musicantes de Mallorca, Art Vocal Ensemble and soloists. Sant Francesc Church, C. Vent. 10-12 euros.

Lloseta. 20.00: Nits Cubiques - tapas route, art expo, concert hall opens at 22.30: Varry Brava (indie pop), Trapecistas, Redbellion DJ Set. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Concert by Tony Frontiera and Revival. Act from the '70s to '90s. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc.

Palma. 18.00: Frozen, the Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 19.00: Ana Caridad Acosta (contralto), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano) - opera, French and Mexican song (Fauré, Gluck and others). Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Ten euros. www.euroclassics.es

Palma. 19.00: Los Nastys (indie), The Wheels, Go Cactus. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Coral de Porreres choir. Benefit for the Llevant floods. Monestir de la Real Cloister, Cami Real 3.

Pollensa. 19.00: Academia 1830 - Bach cantatas; Irene Mas (soprano), Tomeu Bibiloni (bass). Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Sant Llorenç. 20.00: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Pay as you wish.



Sunday, 16 December

CHRISTMAS

Andratx. 10.00-18.00: Christmas market. Plaça Espanya.

Campos. 16.00-20.00: Christmas market - gifts, artisan craft, sweets, charity tombola. (Papa Noel at 17.00). Plaça Major.

Can Picafort. From 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Major (between the Via Suissa and C. Hernán Cortés). 11.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. 12.00: Ball de bot folk dance. 13.00: Zumba, followed by paella (six euros) and Argentine barbecue (six euros). 14.30-17.30: Inflatables and other children/family attractions. 15.00: Papa Noel letter workshop, followed by visit by Papa Noel. 18.00: Bingo, followed by Christmas hampers' raffle and batucada.

Capdepera. 10.00-19.00: Christmas market - Papa Noel, carols, batucada, children's entertainment, folk dance. Plaça Sitjar.

Cas Concos. 16.00-20.30: Christmas market and lighting of the Christmas tree. Plaça Església.

Inca. 19.30: Christmas concert - Unió Musical Inquera. Sant Domingo Church, Avda. de les Germanies.

Manacor. 12.00: Folk dance for Christmas with Tramudança. Plaça Ramon Llull. 18.30: Christmas concert by the Manacor Band of Music; Andreu Riera (piano) Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 18.00: Dance show for Christmas. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 19.00: "A Christmas Carol" (in English with traditional carol singing). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 23 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Pollensa. 10.00: Christmas market. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 19.00: Costa i Llobera Cor de Pollença - literary-musical event. Sant Domingo Convent Church.

Porto Petro. 11.00-16.00: Christmas charity market.

Sa Pobla. 11.45: Procession by the Sa Pobla Choir from the church to Plaça Major. 18.00: Christmas concert - Sa Pobla School of Music. At the church.

S'Arracó. 18.00: Concert by Veus de Ponent. At the church.

FAIRS

Marratxi (Pla de na Tesa), Fira de la Llet d'Ametla (Almond Milk Fair). 09.30: Fair for a traditional Majorcan Christmas product; gastronomy; concert at 12.30 by the Marratxi Band of Music at the Sant Llàtzer Church.

MUSIC

Binissalem. 18.00: Academia 1830 - Bach cantatas; Irene Mas (soprano), Tomeu Bibiloni (bass). Sant Maria de Robines Church, Plaça Església. Free.

Capdepera. 19.30: Tots Aquests Dois - swing and American jazz from the '30s. Capdepera Theatre, C. Col-legi 18. 5-10 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Handel's "The Messiah". Ensenble Palaschko, Musicantes de Mallorca, Art Vocal Ensemble and soloists. Crist Rei Church, C. d'en Bartomeu Sastre 15. 10-12 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 17.30: Winter Show, Can Picafort Urban Dance. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Seven euros.

Palma. 12.00: Folk dance with Roada. Plaça Espanya.

Puerto Pollensa. 12.00: "The Troupers", Finestra Nou Circ Company. Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square).