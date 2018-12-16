Alcudia's Christmas market, the second this Saturday. 15-12-2018 Ajuntament d'Alcudia Facebook

Shares:

Monday, 17 December

CHRISTMAS

Inca, Christmas market. From 10.00: Streets in the centre. (Every day until 5 January.) 18.00: Dance, youth groups. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma. (Every day until 6 January.)

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Festa de l'Esperança. 19.30: Compline at the castle, barbecue and folk dance.



Tuesday, 18 December

CHRISTMAS

Sa Pobla. 18.15: Christmas rhythmic gymnastics festival. Sports centre.

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Festa de l'Esperança. 11.00: Mass at the castle. 15.00: Procession from the church to the castle.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: The Prussians - leading Majorcan indie band. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com



Wednesday, 19 December

CHRISTMAS

Campanet. 19.30: Christmas concert - Municipal School of Music. Sant Miquel Church.

Porreres. 18.30-20.00: Christmas market, workshops, songs, hot chocolate. One euro donation for Caritas. Plaça Vila.



Thursday, 20 December

CHRISTMAS

Inca. 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From eight euros. (Friday, 19.00; Saturday, 17.00 / 19.30; Sunday, 12.00 / 18.00. Runs until 6 January.) www.circoalegria.es

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra strings. Christmas songs plus works by Grieg, Holst and Purcell. Colegio San Cayetano, Avda. Picasso 21. 15 euros.

Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market plus ice rink, live music. (Every day until 6 January; Fridays and Saturdays, 12.00-22.00.)

Santa Maria del Camí. 19.00: Christmas concert - Andreu Torrens School of Music. Ses Cases Mestres, C. Jaume I.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Cap Pela - a cappella concert. Sant Francesc Basilica. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.30: Concert by Tomeu Quetgles - rock quartet augmented by flutes, trumpets, violins, saxophones. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.

Palma. 21.00: Antonio José - Spanish pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 21 December

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 18.00: Christmas concert - Alcudia School of Music. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Entrance with invitation from the auditorium box office.

Andratx. 18.00: Lanterns fiesta - Aires d'Andratx School of Dance. Plaça Espanya.

Campos. 20.00: Christmas concert - Orfeu Mayurqa choir. Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent 2.

Inca. 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca. 18.30: Christmas songs - Sant Francesc women's choir. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. 21.00: Christmas concert - Llucmajor Chamber Orchestra. Sant Bonaventura Convent Church, C. Convent 19.

Manacor. 17.30: Arrival of Papa Noel. In the streets of the centre. 20.00: Traditional Majorcan Christmas songs. Antoni M. Alcover Public Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12.

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Christmas train from Plaça Cort. Every 25 minutes. Tickets from local shops. (Also Saturday, same times.)

Palma. 20.00: Capella Mallorquina and Escolania Blauets de Lluc choirs. Benefit Christmas concert. Santa Eulalía Church, Plaça Santa Eulalía. Ten euros donation.

Pollensa. 19.00: Christmas concert - Pollensa School of Music. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice rink and slide. (Until 7 January.)

Portocolom. 16.30-20.30: Christmas market, children's workshops, inflatables, jugglers, urban dance and concert. Passeig Miquel Massutí.

Santa Margalida. 19.00: "Hollywood", show by the Friends of Dance. Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Six euros.



Saturday, 22 December

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 17.00-20.00: Viu NadALcudia - Christmas fair, processions, children's entertainment, Papa Noel. Market area. 20.00-23.00: Tapas special for Christmas plus live music. Plaça Constitució.

Arenal. 15.00-20.00: Christmas rhythmic gymnastics festival. Sports centre. 20.15: Christmas concert - Arenal Band of Music. Parish church.

Arta. 11.30: Christmas music - Arta School of Music. Plaça Ajuntament.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Christmas concert - 440 Aula Musical (children's choir, orchestra). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Can Picafort. 19.15: Christmas concert - Santa Margalida Band of Music and Choir. At the church.

Felanitx. 16.30-20.30: Christmas market - Christmas concert at 18.30 (Felanitx choirs and the Felanitx Band of Music. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Events also in Plaça Pax.

Inca. 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca. 12.00: Ball de bot folk dance. 18.00: Papa Noel parade from the railway station to the Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Llucmajor. 10.00-20.00: Christmas market. Plaça Espanya.

Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan the Broadway Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Porreres. 19.00: Christmas concert - La Filharmònica Porrerenca. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà.

Puerto Andratx. 17.00: Living nativity. At the church.

Sa Pobla. 18.00: Papa Noel. Plaça Major.

Soller. 20.00: Christmas songs festival. Sant Bartomeu Church.

FIESTAS

Llucmajor, Majorca Day. 10.30: Opening address, glosadors, music procession. Plaça Espanya. 11.30-13.00 / 15.30-17.00: Children's activities. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 16.00: Gathering of giants and pipers plus children's circus. Plaça Espanya. 17.30-19.30: Theatre, literary activities. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 19.30: Folk dance with Xaloc Música and then music evening from 21.00. Plaça Espanya.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: "Mozart, intellect and intuition". Majorca Chamber Orchestra, concert for clarinet and orchestra. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros.

Palma. 18.30: Concert by Tomeu Moll (piano) and Maia Planas (soprano). Xesc Forteza Theatre, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.

Palma. 21.30: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros.



Sunday, 23 December

CHRISTMAS

Arenal. 09.30-13.30: Christmas rhythmic gymnastics festival. Sports centre. 17.00: Christmas market. 17.30: Royal Postman, pipers. Procession in streets to Plaça Major.

Badia Blava. 11.00: Christmas concert - Arenal a Badies Band of Music. Parish church.

Campos. 16.00-20.00: Christmas market - gifts, artisan craft, sweets, charity tombola. Majorcan folk dance at 17.00. Plaça Major.

Inca. 10.00: Christmas market. Plaça Mallorca. 17.00: Music from The Flaps Saxofon Quartet. Through the streets from C. Bisbe Llompart to Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Llucmajor. 16.30: Pipers' procession. Passeig Jaume III to Plaça Espanya. 17.00: Royal Pages. Plaça Espanya.

Muro. 09.30: Christmas market. Council of Majorca circus games - jugglers, acrobats and more. Papa Noel from 12.00. By the town hall.

Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan the Broadway Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Sa Pobla. 17.00: Modern ballroom dance. Plaça Major.