The new wall is meant to prevent access at Eden Roc. 17-12-2018 Guillermo Esteban

Shares:

Three young British tourists fell to their death at the Eden Roc Apartments in Magalluf over the summer. None of them had been staying at what are private apartments. They fell from what became dubbed as the "walkway of death". One, Thomas Hughes, jumped over a wall believing that the walkway continued on the other side. This wall was covered by oleander and a small palm tree. These have been trimmed and in addition there is a new wall with iron bars to cordon off the car park.

At present it is not clear whether Calvia town hall or the residents community is paying for this. The wall and bars are designed to prevent the type of access that led to the deaths. The town hall had demanded that the residents undertake urgent improvements, while the father 18-year-old Tom Channon, one of the three who died, was critical of the lack of safety.

One resident is less than happy with the wall and iron bars, saying that it makes the apartments look like a prison.