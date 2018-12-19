Josep Melia of El Pi, whose party disagrees with government tourism policies. 19-01-2015 El Pi twitter

There are to be no amendments to the 2019 budget for the ministry of innovation, research and tourism. The Balearic parliament, which has been debating the government's budget, rejected any amendments. The minister, Bel Busquets, said that there is to be a nine per cent increase, aimed - for instance - at research through which there will be "a strong and diversified economy".

On behalf of the Partido Popular, Miguel Ángel Jerez stated that the budget neither responds to the needs of the region nor to the tourism industry. It will continue the "failure" of the ministry. He observed that since 2015 there has been constant talk about transition to a new economic model for the Balearics, but wondered if this had been a "joke" and a "con".

Josep Melià of El Pi said that it was no secret that his party "profoundly disagrees" with the government's tourism policy. The budget does not meet Balearic tourism needs and has been put together by "a ministry without direction". Xavier Pericay of Ciudadanos observed that the role of the ministry had merely become that of a collection mechanism, with the tourist tax (one of the things being collected) only being used to "balance the books". He added his voice to those which have criticised the "lack of transparency" surrounding the tourist tax.

For the government parties, Juli Dalmau of PSOE said that there was a "solid project" (the tourism budget) for consolidating policies of change that have been pursued since July 2015. Toni Reus of Més praised the positive efforts of the ministry, such as the transfer of tourism promotion responsibilities to the island councils.