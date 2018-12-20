The Sant Sebastia fiestas, one of the highlights of the Majorcan winter. 19-01-2018 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Sant Sebastià party in Palma on 19 January will be "inclusive, popular and have a quality line-up". Miquel Ferrer of the company acting as music advisors for the fiesta says that 93% of acts will not have performed at previous Sant Sebastià parties. Local groups will account for 53%, and there will be a 43% female presence. Among the acts will be Kiko Veneno, Celtas Cortos, Mishima, Brisa Fenoy, Elkin Robinson, Niños Mutantes and Bruno Sotos.

There had been an initial list of 311 acts to select from. A public meeting and an online facility helped to whittle this number down to what Ferrer states are well-known artists, others who are innovative and those who have "triumphed on digital platforms".

In presenting the line-up, the mayor, Antoni Noguera, said having a majority of local bands was a "success" as "it is important to promote our artists".

There will be eight stages in different squares to cater for pop-rock, flamenco and rumba, swing and rockabilly, jazz, folk, electronica, urban and "hits". Six of the squares are to be adapted for people with special needs.

Eva Frade, the councillor for citizen participation, observed that when the current administration took office, there was criticism of Sant Sebastià. "It is very difficult to change such a large fiesta, but I believe we have taken some big steps forward."