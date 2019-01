The first snow flakes of 2019 10-01-2019

Temperatures dropped below freezing on Wednesday night in Majorca bringing the first snow fall of the year prompting the emergency services to issue a warning to all drivers to proceed with due care and attention and to be prepared to use snow chains up in the mountains above 500 metres with more snow forecast over the next 36 hours.

Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year over the weekend.