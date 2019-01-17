The ports authority seems to have abandoned some plans for seafront development. 17-01-2019 Balearic Ports Authority

The Balearic Ports Authority and Alcudia town hall have finally come to an agreement over the remodelling of the port area. Central to this is a project that will cost 880,843 euros and which will probably be undertaken next winter. It is due to take three months.

In part, this project is a furtherance of what is already happening with the calle Teodor Canet (the road that goes by the main car park). This road and what it runs into, Gabriel Roca, will end up being one way in the direction of the commercial port. The thinking is to give greater priority to pedestrians (and lower speeds), so there will be wider pavements, more street furniture and more greenery.

A key aspect of the project is to extend the Paseo Marítimo to the commercial port terminal. Along the new one-way road, there will be a roundabout by the Lovento restaurant and the Plaça Quarentena, with an exit to the commercial port.

The dispute between the ports authority and town hall has concerned what happens to the area between the fishermen's pier and the commercial port. Under the agreement, it is being said that the ports authority will assume all the cost in generating "one hundred per cent" public spaces.