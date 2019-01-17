Shares:

Calvia police are searching for a woman who stole a luxury watch from a driver in Portals Nous.

On Wednesday around one in the afternoon, a 70-year-old Swedish man, a resident of Bendinat, was parking his car near to the La Perla restaurant on the calle Ramon Llull. He was being guided by a young woman. She turned out to be a thief. She was able to remove his Breitling watch, worth some 15,000 euros, and then escape in a black car with three men.

She is described as being around 1.6 metres tall and with dark hair. She was wearing a pink sweater and jeans.