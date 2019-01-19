Destruction of the blaze. 19-01-2019

Shares:

Palma firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at an abandoned property in Can Pastilla early yesterday morning.



The alarm was raised at 5.30am and a team of nine firefighters, a fire truck and a special airlift - in order to ascertain the exact dimension of the blaze - were involved.



The fires was extinguished by 7.44am although a fresh team of firefighters took over and remained at the scene for most of the morning to make sure that the fire was totally out and that there were no pockets of flames or burning cinders in the property. No one was injured as a result of the blaze and firefighters searched the property three times to make sure that there had been on one inside.