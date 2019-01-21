The Guardia Civil’s new speed cameras. 28-06-2018 R.S.

Almost half of the fines for speeding reported by fixed radar installed on the roads of Majorca were registered in the municipality of Calvia last year.



According to data from the Provincial Traffic Authority of the Balearic Islands, provided by the Government Delegation, the radar set at kilometre 15.5 of the Ma-1 highway in the direction of Santa Ponsa, at the height of the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, captured between January and October of last year a total of 36,683 speeding drivers.



This amounts to a daily average of 135 drivers fined for exceeding the maximum speed allowed by the highway code on this type of road.



During the first ten months of 2018, the eight fixed speed controls installed by the Provincial Traffic Authority in several points of the road network of Majorca caught 78,397 drivers breaking the speed limit.



After Calvia, which accounts for 46 percent of the total number of infractions, the radar posted on the roads of Campos and Porto Cristo, are the second and third most active.

The radar located at kilometre 30 of the Ma-19, between the end of the Llucmajor motorway and Campos, detected a total of 20,673 speeding drivers in the same period of 2018, an average of about 76 per day. More speed traps will be installed over the course of this year.