A woman was hit by a train in Consell. 20-01-2019 Archive

Shares:

A 63-year-old woman from Barcelona, on a visit to Majorca, was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday evening after having been hit by a train.

At around half six, the woman fell onto the railway line at Consell station just as a train was arriving. Emergency services that went to the scene had to perform resuscitation, and the woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition. The train driver was treated for shock.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances. One theory is that the woman had fainted. Another is that she could have been blown onto the track by a strong gust of wind.

The hospital yesterday announced that the woman remains in a critical condition. A leg has been amputated and she has serious head injuries.