Colombian seasonal workers come to Majorca each year.

The Unió de Pagesos farmers union will this year arrange temporary employment for some 300 Colombian workers. These are the largest group of foreign workers that the union organises.

The most workers - 306 - came in 2006, but the union says that there well be more in 2019. Last year there were 270.

The arrangement started in 2001. The union in Majorca teamed up with counterparts in Catalonia and Valencia and started the recruitment of workers, especially from Colombia. Most of them come each year, and they have work for between six and nine months. Once the season finishes, they return to Colombia.

They are needed for all types of crop, with particular demand for vegetables and vineyards. Decent accommodation is provided and one half of the return fare for flights is paid for.