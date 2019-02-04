The woman was trapped under the car. 03-02-2019 Michel's

A 70-year-old French female tourist died on Sunday afternoon after having been run over by her own hire car.

The woman and her husband, who were staying at a hotel in Illetes, drove their hire car to Cala Llamp, Andratx. The car was parked and the woman got out in order to go to the toilet in a pine wood. For reasons yet unknown, the car suddenly went into reverse. The woman was knocked down and dragged several metres before the car, with her husband still inside, collided with a tree.

A fire crew stabilised the vehicle and helped the husband out of it. The car was then lifted and the woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital, where she died some hours later.