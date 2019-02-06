Finance minister Catalina Cladera, for whom tourist tax revenue provides a "treasure". 06-02-2019 Archive

Tourist tax revenue in 2018 was 122.78 million euros, an increase of 87% over 2017. The period for making tax payments (the overwhelming majority of them*) ended on 31 January.

There have now been two whole years for which the tax has applied. It was introduced at the start of July, 2016. Of the amount from 2018, Majorca contributed almost three-quarters (89.9 million euros). Ibiza provided 18.7 million, Minorca 10.2 million and Formentera 1.6 million.

Tourist tax from cruise ships was 2.08 million, an increase of 1.77 million compared with 2017. The increase is explained by the fact that the tax rate went up and applied to all ships regardless of how long or short their stopovers were. Previously, the tax was charged for stays of twelve hours or more. Four hundred cruise ships contributed to the tax revenue

The tax revenue was from 6,361 establishments, which included the 400 ships. The majority of hotels, etc., 4,128, were of course in Majorca. There were 989 in Ibiza, 588 in Minorca and 256 in Formentera.

In all since it was introduced, the tourist tax has raised a total of 234.48 million euros, a sum which has prompted the finance minister, Catalina Cladera, to be a "treasure" for the Balearics.

* Further payments are made through annual income tax declarations, e.g. for private holiday rental properties.