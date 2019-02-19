The shuttle bus from Puerto Pollensa will obviously be one of the vehicles that can use the road without restriction. 09-07-2018 Maria Nadal

The road between the beach at Formentor and the lighthouse will be closed this summer from 15 June to 15 September between the hours of 10am and 7pm. Access will be limited to public transport, authorised vehicles (residents, workers at the lighthouse, emergency, security forces, for people with reduced mobility) and cyclists.

Full agreement has now been reached between the different entities that are involved - the regional government, the Council of Majorca, Pollensa town hall and the national government through the traffic directorate. It is being stressed that the restriction will be in both directions. Therefore, if an unauthorised vehicle is driven from the lighthouse after 10am, there will be a fine. The alternative will be to wait until seven in the evening.

The traffic directorate is to instal a physical barrier on the road near to the beach. This will have a camera to read registration numbers and a video surveillance system. Fines will automatically be generated for unauthorised vehicles.

Information panels about the restrictions were put up in Puerto Pollensa and elsewhere last summer. Additional information being contemplated for this year will indicate the number of spaces available at the car park for the beach.

Antoni Canaves, the Pollensa tourism councillor, says that the pilot scheme in 2018 proved satisfactory despite some difficulties and that it is being expanded and improved this year.