Will The Little Mermaid be coming to Majorca? 21-02-2019

Disney may well use locations in Majorca for the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid". A request to the Majorca Film Commission has come from the studio. This specifies coastal locations with rocks and caves.

Various rumours about a remake have been circulating for several months. Rob Marshall has been identified as the likely director; he has worked in the past with Disney on, for instance, "Pirates of the Caribbean". As for the role of Ariel, the name of Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman has frequently been mentioned.