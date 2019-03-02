Drugs that were seized along with other items. 02-03-2019 Ministry of Interior

Shares:

The trial is to start on Wednesday of six drugs traffickers, for whom the prosecution service has called for a total of 49 years in prison and the payment of 850,000 euros in fines.

The prosecution says that the gang, Spanish, Portuguese and South American, was highly organised and was led from Castellon in the Valencia region. The head of the organisation took care of the shipping of cocaine to Majorca. He collaborated with someone, whose whereabouts are unknown, who had a car-hire business. Drugs were stashed in cars in such a way as to make their detection difficult.

A 36-year-old Colombian was responsible for distribution in Majorca. A 29-year-old Portuguese woman would accompany him on trips he made to and from the mainland. This was designed to lessen any security force suspicion. Two Spaniards took possession of the cocaine, stored it and mixed it in order to reduce its purity.

On 30 May 2017, the Colombian man and the Portuguese woman took a ferry from Valencia to Palma. They were travelling in a Renault Megane in which three packets of cocaine had been concealed. Officers who found the drug were told by the Colombian that a second shipment was to follow. On 1 June, another of the accused got the ferry in Valencia. Three more packets of cocaine were discovered in the Daewoo Lanos he was driving.