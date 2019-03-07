The shuttle bus service from Puerto Pollensa is the only means of transport. 10-07-2018 Govern balear

The Balearic federation of transport companies has accused the Balearic government of discrimination by preventing coaches going to the Formentor lighthouse.

Backed by the association for travel agencies, the federation has communicated its opposition to prohibition on using the road between the beach and the lighthouse. The federation points to a monopoly having been given to one company (providing the shuttle service from Puerto Pollensa) and warns that it will consider legal action if there is no modification to the restrictions.

The federation adds that at a meeting with the transport ministry, the possibility had been raised of a limited number of coaches being able to operate during the same hours as the public bus service. The monopoly, it believes, is "a very worrying precedent" and will cause financial harm.