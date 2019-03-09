Things can get a little awkward on the Formentor road. 09-03-2019 Pilar Pellicer

Jaume Mateu, the government's director-general of transport, has agreed to a meeting this week to reconsider allowing private excursion coaches to use the road to the Formentor lighthouse in the summer.

He is responding to criticisms from the Balearic federation of transport companies, which maintains that coach operators are being discriminated against and that there is a monopoly for the public transport bus during the three-month period of restrictions from 15 June to 15 September.

Representatives from the government, the Council of Majorca, Pollensa town hall and the traffic directorate will meet to study if there are sufficient grounds to authorise coaches. The federation is threatening legal action.

Mateu says that the federation knows that he has promised to seek a solution, although this might be difficult for this year. A possibility is that coaches could use the road on certain days and follow the public transport shuttle bus that operates between Puerto Pollensa and the lighthouse.