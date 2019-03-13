Shares:

A driving school instructor and four Asian people were arrested in Palma on Tuesday for having facilitated the granting of driving licences by fraudulent means.

A joint investigation by the Guardia Civil and National Police discovered that foreign citizens who could neither speak nor write Spanish were passing driving theory exams thanks to correct answers being supplied by sophisticated electronic devices. This was done with the use of a miniscule camera attached to the chest. The instructor could see the questions and provided the right answers through a hidden device.

The culmination of the investigation was when officers entered the driving test exam room and searched all those suspected of having these devices.

It is said that the gang was being paid between 3,000 and 5,000 euros for each exam. Investigators suspect they have uncovered an organisation that has been active all over Spain. They are aware of there having been the same type of fraud in other regions.