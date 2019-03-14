Oops! 14-03-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

A street-cleaning vehicle belonging to the Emaya municipal services agency yesterday morning fell into a sinkhole in Palma.

While the vehicle was being used to clean at the intersection of three roads - Lluís Martí, Benet Pons i Fabregues and Nicolau Calafat - the operator was surprised to be confronted by the hole. He was not injured but was shaken by the incident.

Police cordoned the area off and arranged for vehicles to be moved away. Investigations are under way to explain the cause of the sinkhole, which seemingly hadn't been apparent before the Emaya vehicle got stuck in it at first light yesterday morning.