A car where a car shouldn't be. 17-03-2019 Som Pollenca Facebook

It isn't the first time that it has happened. Drivers have in the past been known to make a mistake and find themselves on the 365 steps of the Calvari in Pollensa.

There are streets at right angles to the steps, but the signs, the local police stress, are clear enough. An officer suggests that you have to be pretty "clueless" to actually drive onto the steps, which is what happened on Sunday morning, when a Volkswagen found itself heading down the steps before getting stuck but managing to get off at another turning.