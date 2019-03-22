The bank was open for business in an unexpected way. 21-03-2019 Policia Nacional

Shares:

A 59-year-old driver was arrested by National Police on Thursday morning after crashing his car into a CaixaBank branch in Palma.

Shortly after three o'clock, the emergency services received calls about a car having driven into the glass-fronted branch on the calle Alexandre Rosselló. Initially it was thought that it might have been a ram raid. It soon became clear that it was not.

The driver was obviously under the influence of alcohol and tested positive for being well over the limit. He was detained and charged with an offence against road safety and with damaging property. The impact was of sufficient force to have knocked the whole glass front in.