The rescue by the Majorca Fire Brigade. 24-03-2019 Bombers de Mallorca

A 39-year-old British woman was rescued on Sunday morning after falling some seven metres from the Colomer mirador on the Formentor promontory. The Majorca Fire Brigade were able to move the woman from a ledge that had miraculously broken her fall.

The woman, who had fractured a femur, was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.