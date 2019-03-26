The shark was floating off Puerto Portals. 26-03-2019

At first light on Tuesday morning, personnel at Puerto Portals noticed a dead shark in the sea. Workers from the Calvia 2000 municipal services agency, assisted by Civil Protection and a biologist went to the scene; a crane was needed to lift the shark out of the water.

The shark is comparatively rare. It is believed to be a bluntnose sixgill shark. It was confirmed that the whale had suffered a significant cut, almost certainly from a boat's propeller.