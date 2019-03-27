The S’Hort d’en Coll finca, site of the projected photovoltaic park. 27-02-2019 Elena Ballestero

The plan for a photovoltaic park in Selva is expected to be scrapped by the Council of Majorca. Selva's urban planning councillor, Joana Maria Coll, says that there is an unfavourable report from Council technicians regarding the project in S'Hort d'en Coll and that the land and urban planning commission will accept this when it meets tomorrow.

The objection is based on the visual impact of the park. The town hall and residents had been warning about this, and earlier this month there was unanimous agreement at a council meeting regarding the impact on the landscape and on farming land. Residents have been expressing their opposition under the slogan "renewables yes, but not here".

The town hall is concerned by other possible projects on rustic land. It therefore wants the Council and regional government to define which parts of Selva are deemed suitable for photovoltaic installations. The government's energy transition legislation establishes that plans will be drawn up which define priority areas for solar farms. This zoning has yet to be undertaken and there are, meanwhile, nineteen projects pending approval.