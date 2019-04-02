Shares:

On Tuesday morning, Palma police restrained and arrested a man who was threatening passers-by with two knives in the vicinity of the Via Alemania courts.

There were numerous calls to the local police and National Police about a man, said to be an Ecuadorean national, who was brandishing knives. This was around half eight. A dozen or so officers went to the scene and restrained him. He was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was acting in a strange and aggressive manner.

Any terrorist motive has been completely ruled out.