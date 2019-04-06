One of three men arrested for stealing from cars. 04-04-2019 Guardia Civil

Shares:

Three men aged 19, 34 and 46 have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with robberies from cars parked at mirador viewing points in the Tramuntana Mountains.

In response to reports of thefts, officers were watching the Sa Casa Nova mirador in Escorca. They noticed a car with three individuals who were acting suspiciously. One went to force open the door of a parked car, while the second kept watch and the third "controlled" car owners. The officers swooped and arrested all three; they have previous convictions for similar offences.

The Guardia say that they will intensify discreet surveillance of places which attract large numbers of people and vehicles, especially the miradors in the Tramuntana.