Puerto Alcudia - boat show, gastronomy and artisan market. 09-04-2017 Maria Nadal

Monday, 8 April

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)



Tuesday, 9 April

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Láska Quartet. College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 11.00 / 12.00 / 13.00: FlaMallorca - flamenco dance and music for the Tuesday market. Plaça de Toros. Ten euros; children free.



Wednesday, 10 April

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Aurora Quartet. College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.



Thursday, 11 April

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Sasori Quartet. College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Yevgeny Sudbin (piano). Beethoven, Brahms. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Donallop - Majorcan pop-folk. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.



Friday, 12 April

FAIRS

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and goats fair). From 21.00: Gastronomy night - four local bars with special dishes.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). 19.00: Opening of the fair - artisan market and food products, Avda. Gabriel Roca; gastronomy marquee, Plaça Quarantena. 19.30: Mini-concert (Status Quo acoustic). Plaça Quarantena. 21.00: DJ in the marquee. At 23.00, concert by Lorena Ares i Els Seus Músics; 01.00, Red Bellis; 02.30, Tropical Hits DJ.

Santa Margalida, Spring Fair. 19.00: Mass and address for Holy Week, followed by concert by the Santa Margalida Choir in the church square. 21.00: Opening of the show of giants, bigheads and beasties of fire. Joan Mascaró i Fornés Casal de Cultura.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Yevgeny Sudbin (piano). Beethoven, Brahms. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat

Palma. 21.00: Biel Duran (piano) tribute to Paco de Lucia. With Kiko Carmona (percussion), Rafael Gil Urbano (percussion), Arlet Torres (piano), Andrés Buele (double bass) and Cristian Costantini (drums). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-43 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 21.30: Vanesa Martín - Spanish pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-70 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Same time on Saturday.)

Pollensa. 20.00: Majorcan Dances for Piano and Strings - José Maria Sánchez (tenor), Duet Blanco Cortès (pianos). Dionis Bennàssar Museum, C. La Roca 14. www.euroclassics.es



Saturday, 13 April

EASTER

Sa Pobla. 19.00: Mass and address for Holy Week plus concert by the Sa Pobla Choir.

FAIRS

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and goats fair). 08.30-12.00: Animals and contest. 11.00: Artisan and food products market. 14.00: Noodles lunch. Five euros, tickets in advance from various outlets. 16.00: Children's entertainment, DJ Monster Show. Plaça Nova. 16.30: Sheepdogs. C. Sa Costeta. 20.00: Lamb barbecue. Plaça Nova. 21.00: Folk dance - Rondalla i Ball d'Alaior, Música Nostra. Plaça Nova.

Fornalutx, Fira de la Taronja (oranges). 18.00: Oranges and citrus pastries contest. 20.00: Music from AnimaAcustica. Plaça Espanya.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). 10.00: Opening of the fair - boats, nautical companies, artisan market, food products; Civil Protection and beach rescue service displays; Guardia Civil and Marine Rescue vessels. 10.00-13.00: Mini-tennis. 10.00-13.30: Exhibition of work to recover the boat "Coll Baix". 11.00: Opening of the gastronomy marquee. 11.00: Balearic Centre for Oceanography - audiovisuals, workshops, etc. 11.00: Radio control boats demonstration. 12.00-13.30: Fishermen's net craft. Xaranga music parade. 16.00: Procession by S'Estol Rei en Jaume bigheads, Villagers of Guinyent and giants. From the church. 21.00: Music and tapas in the marquee. 21.00, Toninaina; 23.00, El Ultimo Tributo; 01.00, DJ.

Santa Margalida, Spring Fair. 21.00: Tapas in Plaça Vila. Bars, bakery and bodega (eleven in all). 1.50 euros per tapa; one euro for drinks and two euros for a glass of wine.

MUSIC

Esporles. 19.00: Majorcan Dances for Piano and Strings - José Maria Sánchez (tenor), Duet Blanco Cortès (pianos). Casal del Poble. www.euroclassics.es



Sunday, 14 April

EASTER

Palma. 18.00: Palm Sunday procession. From C. Sant Jaume via Plaça Joan Carles I, Passeig Born, C. Concepció to the Convent de la Concepció.

Sa Pobla. 10.30: Procession, blessing of the palms. From Plaça Metge Duet.

FAIRS

Calvia, Fira d'Oví i Caprí (Sheep and goats fair). From 09.00: Animals. Plaça Església, Plaça Vila, C. Sa Costeta. Artisan and food products market. C. Major, C. Jaume III, Plaça Vila. 11.00: Sheepdogs contest. C. Sa Costeta. 11.00: Sampling of sheep and goat cheeses and lamb. Plaça Vila. 12.30: Folk dance - Rondalla i Ball d'Alaior with the Calvia Band of Music. From 13.30: Gastronomy. Plaça Nova. 18.00: Tardeo evening party.

Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). From 10.00: As Saturday, except the gastronomy marquee, which opens at 10.00. 16.00: Batucada with Samba d'Aki. 17.00-21.00: Music from Esperduts and DJ. In the marquee. 17.30: Children and youth schools of ball de bot (Alcudia and Muro) and Sarau Alcudienc.

Santa Margalida, Spring Fair. 09.00: Opening of the 36th Santa Margalida Fair and eighth Almond Show. Artisan products, almond products, books, cars, tractors. In Plaça Vila, Plaça S'Abeurador and streets. 10.00: Arrival of dignitaries and procession with the pipers. Plaça Vila. 11.00: Horse show. Finca in front of the Guardia Civil station. 12.00: Procession by Majorcan siurells. From Plaça Vila. 17.30: Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, followed by music from Música Nostra. Plaça Vila. 19.00: Palm Sunday - blessing of the palms, procession, mass and performance by the Santa Margalida Choir in the church square. 19.00: Concert by indie group Turnedo. Es Colomer Pub.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 17.00: Can Picafort Urban Dance. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Six euros.