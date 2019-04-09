Police during the incident. 09-04-2019

The Local and National Police mounted another joint operation on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning, swooping on a number of bars and clubs in various areas of the capital.



Establishment along the Paseo Maritimo, calle Manacor and calle Aragon were targeted while a number of public spaces popular with young drinking sessions were also inspected. A total of eight bars and clubs were visited by the police in response to complaints from neighbours about excess noise well after closing hours.



14 people were cautioned for being in the possession of illegal substances while one person was arrested on the spot for having stolen the handbag from one of the women in a bar while the police were on site.