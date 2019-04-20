Trees fell on the Soller line. 20-04-2019 Lluc Garcia

Aemet had warned that the Easter weather would be unsettled and had issued amber alerts on Friday for high winds and rough coastal conditions. Overnight Friday and into the early hours of Saturday, the Tramuntana coastline and interior took the brunt of an Atlantic depression.

Winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour provoked hundreds of incidents in the Soller area. Trees came down as did some masonry. To make matters worse, there were two forest fires which proved difficult to extinguish because of the conditions.

The Puig Major and Coll de Soller roads had to be closed in parts, and the Soller train was put of action because of trees that had fallen onto the overhead power line. The electricity was cut, and the train was stranded with all its passengers on board. Personnel from the government's SFM rail operator were brought in to sort the problem out.

In Palma a large palm tree came down on the Passeig Sagrera. At the time of the incident there were a large number of tourists in the area. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There were rough seas and particularly high waves on the east coast, where Aemet's amber alerts also applied. There were also incidents in Palmanova and Magalluf, where a boat was pushed onto the beach and the wind brought down a structure outside a bar.