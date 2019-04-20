The owner of Cárnicas Vicente, who made a court appearance last year. He was released pending further investigation. 23-03-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Cárnicas Vicente in Marratxi was the target of a National Police and food health inspector operation in March last year. Three people, including the owner, were placed under investigation for offences against public health - storage and supply of out-of-date meat, irregularities with freezing and defrosting products, and alteration of labels.

The company's defence team has now asked the court of instruction in Palma which has been dealing with the case to archive it and so in effect dismiss the case. Evidence has been provided in a report by a veterinarian who is a health inspector. This indicates that were not irregularities. In addition, it is noted that there have been no complaints about people being affected by eating unhealthy food.

The report's author has consulted with the national agency for food safety and consumption and concludes that practices at the food distribution company were correct. As well as pointing to there having been expressions of support for the company from clients, the report refers to similar cases considered by the health ministry which did not result in sanctions.

There is a separate case being investigated by the courts. This involves Cárnicas Luis based on the Son Bugadelles estate in Santa Ponsa. It arose soon after the Vicente operation.