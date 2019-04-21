Angel Sunday at Bellver Castle. 11-04-2010 J. Lladó

Monday, 22 April

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)

MUSIC

Palma. 18.30: Shrek, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.30: Volvox Brothers & Family. Four brothers aged eight to sixteen - rock and classical - with other family members; their father is Emmanuel Bleuse, cello soloist with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9. 15 euros.

PANCARITAT PILGRIMAGES

Muro, Sant Vicenç Hermitage. From 10.00: Firing of rockets, then pilgrimage to the hermitage. 11.00: Mass. Followed by lunch and more.

Pollensa, Puig Maria. 11.30: Start of the pilgrimage. Mass at 12.30; lunch at 14.00.



Tuesday, 23 April

PANCARITAT PILGRIMAGES

Algaida, Festa de la Pau de Castellitx. 09.00: Firing of rockets. 09.30: Gathering in the main square with Xeremiers d'Algaida pipers. 10.00: Departure for Castellitx. 11.30: Children's games. 12.00: Mass at the Pau de Castellitx Church. 15.00: Folk dance.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 10.00: Start of the pilgrimage from Plaça Major. Lunch at 14.00; climbing of the pine at 18.00.

Crestatx (Sa Pobla) Oratory. 09.00: Bell-ringing at the Sa Pobla parish church. Start of the pilgrimage. 10.45: Mass and Sa Pobla Choir. 12.30: Songs, children's festival. 15.30: "Jewel" races. 17.45: Firing of rockets for the ending of the pilgrimage. 19.00: Back in Sa Pobla - folk dance in Plaça Major.

La Victoria (Alcudia) Hermitage. 13.00: Eucharist. 14.00: Paella, eight euros.

Montuiri, Festa des Puig. 09.05: Departure for the Puig. Montuiri Bamd of Music and pipers. 11.00: Mass. 12.00: Montuiri Band of Music, folk dance. 13.30: Lunch, 12 euros (tickets had to have been bought in advance), followed by folk dance. 17.00: Concert by DaFang and Indigests.

Petra, Puig de Bonany. 09.00: Departure (from Petra, Sant Joan and Vilafranca) for the Puig de Bonany.



Wednesday, 24 April

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Antonio Galera (piano). Debussy, Franck and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

PANCARITAT PILGRIMAGES

Lloseta, Mare de Déu del Cocó. 10.30: Pilgrimage to the oratory. 11.00: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance.



Thursday, 25 April

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Salvatge Cor - Majorcan indie group with acoustic set. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Hypnotic - winners of national competition for a cappella groups. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 26 April

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Muro, Carabassamba Festival. From 17.00. 18.00: Samba carioca workshop. 22.00-03.00: Night of samba carioca. Escola Graduada.

Puerto Alcudia, Street Food Festival. 12.00-01.00: Food trucks, live music. Paseo Marítimo.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.30: Acadèmia 1830 - chamber music; Brahms, Schubert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. www.academia1830.com

Palma. 21.00: Manolo García, a big name from the Spanish rock scene of the 1980s, with an acoustic set featuring a seven-piece band (guitars, piano, percussion, strings, accordion). Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 55-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Saturday, same time.)

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 22.00: Germán Rehermann - hypnosis. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 17 euros. www.truiteatre.es



Saturday, 27 April

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Muro, Carabassamba Festival. 10.00: Samba carioca and samba reggae workshops. 15.30: Procession. 18.00-04.00: Various performances. Escola Graduada.

Palma, Palma Boat Show. 11.00-20.00. Moll Vell. Entrance six euros. (Runs until 1 May.)

Puerto Alcudia, Street Food Festival. 12.00-01.00: Food trucks, live music. Paseo Marítimo.

Sant Joan Fair. 18.00: Gathering of schools of ball de bot. Plaça Joan Carles I.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.30: Sant Llorenç Band of Music and Aula de Teatro de Portocolom and Felanitx, Xelo Sapiña (cello). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Gala concert of opera, zarzuela and classical music from Vienna. Chamberbrass Vienna, Theresa Dax (soprano), Tohru Iguchi (baritone), Michael Dax (trumpet solo), Max Pichler (Viennese horn), Alexander Pasolli (trombone). Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.30: Juanjo Monserrat (acoustic). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 12 euros.



Sunday, 28 April

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Muro, Carabassamba Festival. 11.00-14.00: Various performances. Escola Graduada.

Sant Joan Fair. From 10.00: Agriculture, artisan, etc. Children and family games between 10.00 and 14.00, Plaça Constitució. Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia de Sant Joan at 17.00, Plaça Joan Carles I.

Santa Maria del Camí

PANCARITAT PILGRIMAGES

Alcudia, Sant Martí Cave. 13.00: Mass.

Inca, Puig de Santa Magdalena. 09.30: Ringing of bells for the pilgrimage to the Puig. From Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12.00: Eucharist, paella contest. Folk dance.

Palma, Angel Sunday. 11.00 to 18.00: Pipers, children’s party, games, music, giants, the Angel procession, human towers, folk dances, equestrian exhibition by the Mounted Police. At Bellver Castle.

Porreres, Festa de Monti-sion. 09.00: Ringing of bells. 09.10: Start of the pilgrimage to the sanctuary. 11.00: Mass, Porreres Choir, concert by Filharmónica Porrerenca, folk dance with Aires de Monti-sion.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), comic opera by Gaetano Donizetti. Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloists Xabier Anduaga, Sara Blanch, Joan Martín-Royo, Simón Orfila and Irene Mas. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Also 1 and 3 May at 20.00 and 5 May at 18.00.)

Palma. 19.30: The Passion of Christ - benefit choral concert for Mallorca Sense Fam (Majorca Without Hunger). Numerous choirs from Palma, Alaro, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Valldemossa. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. Ten euros. www.truiteatre.es

Pollensa. 20.00: Art Vocal Ensemble - Handel, The Ways of Zion Do Mourn / Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline. Monti-sion Church.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Pasodos Dance Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com