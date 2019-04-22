Queen Letizia, Leonor and Sofia, and the Queen Mother at mass. 21-04-2019 Efe

Shares:

Given the controversy in 2018 when the Royal Family attended Easter Sunday mass at Palma Cathedral, there was more interest than ever in this traditional occasion.

Last Easter, there was something of an altercation involving Queen Letizia and Sofia, the Queen Mother. It was to do with Princess Leonor. The Queen appeared to object to the Queen Mother attempting to have a photo taken of herself with her elder granddaughter. King Felipe then seemed to reproach the Queen for what was a highly public spat. His father, Juan Carlos, had looked on in consternation.

The former king wasn't in attendance on Sunday; his appearance last year had in fact been his first since the abdication.

There was no repeat as hundreds gathered outside the Cathedral to see the Royal Family and shout "Viva el rey", "Viva España!" and "Viva la familia real". Rain held off as the King and Queen shook hands with the well-wishers. The Queen Mother, a little behind them, offered her greetings as well.