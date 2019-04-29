The man was caught by off-duty police. 29-04-2019 Policia Nacional

A man who had been arrested on no fewer than 55 previous occasions for various offences in different parts of Spain, notched up number 56 at the weekend. He appeared in court for having stolen a bag from a tourist in Playa de Palma.

The arrest followed his having been observed committing the offence by two off-duty National Police officers. They were aware of his record, though not all of it.

His previous offences have been in Barcelona, Gerona, Malaga, the Canaries and elsewhere. He has used five different identities, and there were three separate warrants for his arrest - in Majorca and Catalonia.