Firefighting planes are based in Puerto Pollensa. 04-05-2019 C. Viera

The fourth Splash-In yesterday attracted hundreds of visitors to the military base in Puerto Pollensa, which was opened to the public so that they could go and see seaplanes close-up, such as the firefighting planes which are a familiar sight in Puerto Pollensa.

Originally scheduled for last weekend, the dates for the Splash-In had to be rearranged because of the general election. Despite the short notice, planes from various European countries, including the UK, as well as from Spain have been able to take part in the gathering, which will conclude today when the planes are flown home. The planes arrived in Puerto Pollensa on Thursday from San Luis, Minorca.