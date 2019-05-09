The accused in court yesterday. 08-05-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

The owner of a Cala Millor disco was yesterday given a two-year sentence for serious sexual assault.

The 51-year-old, who took care not to be recognisable to photographers, pleaded guilty to charges which related to an incident in July 2017. The woman was known to him through her father. At five o'clock on the morning of the 23rd, he asked her to accompany him. She refused, but he grabbed her by the arm and forced her into a dressing room at the club and locked the door. The subsequent assault apparently stopped short of penile penetration.

The accused has paid the woman 45,000 euros by way of compensation. She is continuing to receive psychological counselling. The payment was taken into account by the court in Palma.

His defence lawyer requested that the prison sentence be suspended. Court representatives will speak with the victim before responding to this request.