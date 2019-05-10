S'Estaca in Valldemossa. 10-05-2019 Archive

Filming in Majorca for the new Netflix series, White Lines, will begin early next month. The first location will be S'Estaca, the finca in Valldemossa bought by Michael Douglas and his then wife Diandra.

Casting for extras for the series last month drew a response of over 4,000 people. White Lines tells the story of a Manchester DJ who disappears in Ibiza and whose body is found twenty years later. It comes hard on the heels of another Netflix production which used locations in Majorca, Turn Up Charlie.

S'Estaca has been up for sale since 2014, when it went on the market at 55 million euros. In March last year, the price was brought down for the third time; it is now available for 28.5 million euros.