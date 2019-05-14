The bike lane along the Sa Rapita coast road. 04-07-2018 P.A.M.

Residents of Sa Rapita, Campos are concerned by the continuing lack of security measures for the bike lane along the coast road.

The death of 15-year-old Paula Fornés last June (she was knocked down and killed by a drunk driver while walking on the bike lane) prompted the Council of Majorca to promise to instal protective barriers to separate the lane and road.

In February, the Council said that work would start on this shortly but without giving a specific date. However, the infrastructure department and roads division had previously suggested that work would commence last winter. Mercedes Garrido, the councillor for infrastructure, said last July that there would in the meantime be temporary barriers. These have yet to appear.