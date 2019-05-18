Water flooded out and affected a wide area of Palma. 18-05-2019

Parts of central Palma were without water yesterday after a pipe burst in the Es Forti area.

Colossal amounts of water poured out onto streets, the incident having centred on the Plaça Forti and started around quarter past seven in the morning. Supplies were cut to Santa Catalina and Serralta as well as Es Forti and areas further out (El Terreno and Son Armadans). They were cut off well into the afternoon and early evening. There were also cuts to electricity because transformers were affected by water.

Garages below ground were inundated, and the local police assisted by bringing in sandbags. The police also closed off roads in Es Forti while personnel from the Emaya agency worked to fix the burst. Three EMT bus routes had to be altered.

A building between the Paseo Mallorca and calle Simó Ballester needed to be evacuated. Work is going at the block of fourteen apartments, and there was concern as to the effect of the water on the structure. It could be tomorrow before residents are able to return.