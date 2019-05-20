Politics
You decide: Vote 2019
Bulletin brings together the principal parties in the local election campaign with each party producing a two minute video in English on why you should vote for them. Countdown to the local and European elections on Sunday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.